Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNNGF stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

