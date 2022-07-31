Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of LNNGF stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.
Li Ning Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.