Liquid Strategies LLC Has $8.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

