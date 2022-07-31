Liquid Strategies LLC Purchases 152,095 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liquid Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 55.5% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $310,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $378.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

