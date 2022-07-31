Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lithium Stock Performance

Lithium stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.23. Lithium has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

