Lithium (LITH) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Lithium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $171,240.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00613354 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Lithium Coin Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,666,080,089 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
