LOCGame Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,489.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $196,489.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 46.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00612193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014983 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034919 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LOCGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.