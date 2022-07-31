Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Logitech International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

