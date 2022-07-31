Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.25.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $60.36. 69,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

