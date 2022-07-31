Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 287,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

