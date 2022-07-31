Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 287,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lotus Resources (LTSRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.