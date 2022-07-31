Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Lufax Stock Down 2.6 %

LU opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.