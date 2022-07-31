Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.63% of Luxfer worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luxfer by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXFR opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $461.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

