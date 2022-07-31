Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 50.3% in July

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 698,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,918 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Price Performance

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

