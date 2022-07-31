Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $51,233.04 and approximately $87.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00615013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037832 BTC.
Lympo Market Token Coin Profile
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token
Receive News & Updates for Lympo Market Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo Market Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.