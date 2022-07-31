Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MGU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.