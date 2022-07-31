Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MGU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $26.79.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.