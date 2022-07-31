Macquarie Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $212.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $248.46.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Visa

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.