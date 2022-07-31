Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

