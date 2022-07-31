Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 4.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

CDW Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

