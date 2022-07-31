MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger purchased 3,250 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $55,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 105.7% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $433,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MMD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. 42,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.