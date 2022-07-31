Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.25. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

