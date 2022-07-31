Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.47 million.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.67. 284,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.