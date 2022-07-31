MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-$8.45 EPS.

NYSE:HZO opened at $40.84 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $65,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

