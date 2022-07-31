Marlin (POND) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

Marlin (POND) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $59.40 million and $11.12 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

