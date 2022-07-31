Maro (MARO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $207,668.00

Maro (MARO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Maro has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $207,668.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

