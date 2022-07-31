Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:MLM traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.08. 544,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
