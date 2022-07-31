Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.08. 544,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.