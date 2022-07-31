Masco (NYSE:MAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Masco has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Masco by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Masco by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

