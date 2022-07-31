Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Update

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MIT remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mason Industrial Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,704,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.