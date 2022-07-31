Massnet (MASS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $186,502.00

Massnet (MASS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $186,502.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00181664 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130556 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032741 BTC.
About Massnet
Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.
Massnet Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.