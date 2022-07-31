Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $32,237,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.51 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.56 and a 200-day moving average of $506.54. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

