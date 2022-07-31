MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $973,306.24 and $9,488.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

