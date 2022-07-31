MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

