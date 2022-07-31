MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.
MaxLinear Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of MXL stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
