McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Maintains Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.19.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.65.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,731,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.