MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 575 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

