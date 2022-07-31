MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM opened at $162.59 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.12. The stock has a market cap of $227.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

