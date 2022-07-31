MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 154.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.31 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.