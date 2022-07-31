MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $66.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

