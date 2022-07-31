MCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

