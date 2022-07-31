MCF Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,298,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $380.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $718.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.71 and a 200 day moving average of $368.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.57.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

