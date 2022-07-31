MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $165.33 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day moving average is $170.56.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.