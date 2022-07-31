MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Update

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MDH Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MDH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. MDH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDH Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDH Acquisition

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

