MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MDJM Price Performance
MDJH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,104. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
MDJM Company Profile
