MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDJM Price Performance

MDJH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,104. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.