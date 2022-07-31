Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19. Medifast has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $295.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.02.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $13,156,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 2,311.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.