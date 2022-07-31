MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $444,462.83

MediShares (MDS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. MediShares has a market capitalization of $444,462.83 and approximately $14,381.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

