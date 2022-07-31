Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

