Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

