Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 286,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

