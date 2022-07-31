Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MMSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 286,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
