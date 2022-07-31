Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,386. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 106,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

