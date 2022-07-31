Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Metadium has a total market cap of $64.73 million and $1.86 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,805.56 or 0.99996013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00131362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Metadium Profile

META is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.