MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

