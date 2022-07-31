MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $20.71 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

