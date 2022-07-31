MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.74.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

