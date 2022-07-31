MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.74.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.